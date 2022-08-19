Adani Power, two other multibagger Adani stocks hit record high today

Adani Transmission: Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit its new life-time high of ₹3,694 apiece on NSE. Out of 4 trade sessions this week, this is the third time when Adani Transmission shares have hit new life-time high. The stock has been in uptrend and has ascended over 21 per cent in last one month. In last six months, this multibagger Adani stock has delivered around 95 per cent return to its positional investors whereas in YTD time, it has given over 110 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this Adani stock has surged from around ₹1,125 to ₹3,694 apiece levels, delivering around 225 per cent return to its stock investors.