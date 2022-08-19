Adani Power, two other multibagger Adani stocks hit record high today

Adani Power, two other multibagger Adani stocks hit record high today2 min read . 12:10 PM IST
- Adani Enterprises share price has surged to all-time high on sixth straight session
Multibagger stocks: Three Adani group stocks — Adani Power, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission — have hit record highs today in early morning deals. All these Adani shares opened with an upside gap and went on to climb to its life-time high on Friday session.
Here we list out details of these three multibagger Adani stocks that have hit new highs today:
Adani Power: Shares of Adani Power Limited have been climbing to new highs on a regular basis. This Adani scrip has surged to record highs on all 4 session this week and it has hit upper circuit on all previous three sessions. Adani Power share price has risen over 40 per cent in last one month whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹120 to ₹418.85 apiece levels, logging around 250 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, it has given more than 310 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has given around 440 per cent return to its shareholders.
Adani Transmission: Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit its new life-time high of ₹3,694 apiece on NSE. Out of 4 trade sessions this week, this is the third time when Adani Transmission shares have hit new life-time high. The stock has been in uptrend and has ascended over 21 per cent in last one month. In last six months, this multibagger Adani stock has delivered around 95 per cent return to its positional investors whereas in YTD time, it has given over 110 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this Adani stock has surged from around ₹1,125 to ₹3,694 apiece levels, delivering around 225 per cent return to its stock investors.
Adani Enterprises: This multibagger stock has climbed to record high on sixth straight session. Adani Enterprises share price today opened upside and went on to hit new all-time high of ₹3,258.90 apiece on NSE. This Adani group stock has given over 12 per cent return to this week whereas in last one month, it has given over 30 per cent return to its shareholders.
In last six months, Adani Enterprises share price has surged from around ₹1,685 to ₹3,258 per share levels, logging over 90 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger Adani stock has surged from 1,430 to ₹3,258 levels, ascending around 125 per cent in this time.
