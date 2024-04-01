Active Stocks
Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price jumps 5% as Reliance picks stake in company's MP project

Nishant Kumar

Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit in morning trade on Monday, April 1.

Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price has been on a roll in the last one year. (Pixabay)

Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit on Monday, April 1, after Reliance Industries (RIL) picked a stake in the company's MP project. Adani Power share price opened at 547.70 against its previous close of 533.70 and soon jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit level of 560.35 on BSE.

Adani Power share price jumped following its announcement on Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries picking up a 26 per cent stake in a Madhya Pradesh power project of Gautam Adani, and signing a pact to use the plants' 500 MW of electricity for captive use.

Reliance will pick up five crore equity shares in Mahan Energen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power, of face value 10 at par ( 50 crore).

Besides, in a separate BSE filing, the company also announced the consortium financing arrangement of 19,700 crore.

"... the company has consolidated the standalone term loan facilities of the SPVs into a single long-term rupee term loan facility of 19,700 crore under a consortium financing arrangement comprising eight lenders. The revised arrangement will allow the company to benefit from uniform terms and greater financial flexibility in addition to reducing the effective rate of interest," Adani Power said in an exchange filing.

Adani Power share price has been on a roll in the last one year. 

Adani Power share price hit its 52-week high of 589.30 on December 6 last year and its 52-week low of 185.10 on April 19 last year. At the current market price of 560.35, the stock is up over 200 per cent from its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 01 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST
