Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price jumps 5% as Reliance picks stake in company's MP project
Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit in morning trade on Monday, April 1.
Adani Power upper circuit: Adani Power share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit on Monday, April 1, after Reliance Industries (RIL) picked a stake in the company's MP project. Adani Power share price opened at ₹547.70 against its previous close of ₹533.70 and soon jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit level of ₹560.35 on BSE.
