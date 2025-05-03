Adani Power vs Adani Enterprises vs Adani Ports: Which Adani share price will rise maximum after Q4 results 2025?

Adani Power vs Adani Enterprises vs Adani Ports: Flagship Adani Group companies, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Power declared their respective Q4 results 2025 last week. After the announcement of Q4 results, shares of all these Adani group companies witnessed strong buying interest. Adani Ports share price finished over 4% upside on Friday, while Adani Enterprises shares surged around 2% in early morning deals after announcing Q4 results on Thursday. Adani Power shares experienced a spurt in trade volume after Wednesday's announcement of Q4 results.

According to stock market experts, Adani Enterprises' results for Q4FY25 were mixed, as the flagship Adani Group company reported a decline in revenue but a rise in EBITDA. However, Adani Ports reported strong Q4 results 2025, as the infrastructure company reported a strong rise in EBITDA and revenue YoY. However, Adani Power witnessed a decrease in net profit and operating margins despite an increase in operational capacity.

Adani Ports results review Decoding Adani Ports Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Adani Ports & SEZ posted a robust financial performance, with FY25 revenue rising 16% and EBITDA up 20%. PAT crossed ₹11,000 crore, driven by higher cargo volumes and expansion initiatives. The company handled a record 450 MMT cargo in FY25, with Mundra Port becoming India's first to cross 200 MMT. Strategic acquisitions like the NQXT terminal in Australia, the operational launch of Vizhinjam and Colombo ports, and strong logistics and marine services growth highlight APSEZ's aggressive growth and execution.”

The Adani Group company also improved its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.9x and declared a ₹7 dividend per share. For investors seeking stability, steady dividends, and consistent performance in a regulated sector, APSEZ stands out as the best option.

Adani Enterprises results review "Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship incubator, reported a 7% year-on-year decline in revenue to ₹27,602 crore. However, EBITDA rose 19% to ₹4,346 crore, and net profit surged to ₹4,015 crore from ₹352 crore, largely aided by a ₹3,946 crore exceptional gain from the stake sale in Adani Wilmar. The company's incubating businesses in solar, wind, data centres and mining services showed strong operational progress. Strategic expansions such as a 6 GW solar module line and a new 10 MW data centre underline its long-term potential," Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said while explaining the Adani Enterprises Q4 results.

While the revenue dip reflects the lumpy nature of project-based businesses, AEL remains a long-term growth story with exposure to multiple high-potential sectors. It is ideal for investors with a higher risk appetite looking for diversification and future-oriented businesses.

Adani Power Q4 results 2025 review Explaining the Q4 results 2025 declared by Adani Power Ltd, Seemna Srivastava said, “Adani Power while increasing its operational capacity to 17,550 MW and reporting 6.54% revenue growth, saw a 3.66% decline in net profit and a drop in operating margin from 36.29% to 33.80%. Despite generating a record 102.2 BU in FY25 and acquiring new assets, margin compression and volatile earnings limit its attractiveness in the near term. While long-term fundamentals remain supported by rising power demand, it may be prudent to wait for profitability metrics to recover before investing.”

Adani Power vs Adani Enterprises vs Adani Ports: Which is better? On which Adani share price will give maximum returns to investors, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, "Adani Ports offers the best balance of growth and stability, Adani Enterprises suits long-term aggressive investors, and Adani Power requires cautious observation before entry."

Asked about the Adani share that may give higher returns, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "Among Adani Group stocks, Adani Power stands out on the charts. While Adani Enterprises has been stuck in a range of ₹2025 to ₹2895 since November 2024 and continues to form inside bars with no clear momentum, it shows relative underperformance and remains a wait-and-watch. Adani Ports tells a similar story — 22 consecutive inside bars within a weekly range of ₹995 to ₹1321 highlight ongoing consolidation with no breakout. In contrast, Adani Power trades in a defined range of ₹432 to ₹587 but has shown relative strength. It recently tested the upper band of this range, and the current dip appears to be mere profit booking rather than a trend reversal. A breakout above ₹587 to ₹589 could trigger fresh momentum, potentially targeting the untested weekly high of ₹681. Given this setup, Adani Power looks technically strongest among the three and offers the most promising risk-reward opportunity in the near term."