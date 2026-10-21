Adani Power vs Adani Total Gas vs Adani Energy: Best Adani stock to buy ahead of Q2 results 2026? Know from experts

Adani Power vs Adani Total Gas vs Adani Energy Solutions: Three top Adani Group firms, ie Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) are set to announce their corporate earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 this week.

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As investors closely track the Q2 results announcements of these Adani Group companies, let’s explore which firms could outperform market expectations and which stock may offer a more attractive investment opportunity ahead of the earnings announcements. Adani Total Gas and AESL will announce Q2FY27 results on Thursday, October 22. Whereas Adani Power will announce earnings on Friday, October 23.

Adani Power Q2 result expectations Adani Power is likely to deliver a strong set of numbers supported by electricity demand, though seasonal moderation and coal costs may affect margins.

“Adani Power is likely to report strong momentum in the quarter as its Q1FY27 profit surged 47% to Rs. 4,867 crore on 17% higher power sales and a plant load factor of 77.9%,” stated Prathamesh Kadival Research Analyst at Bonanza.

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Adani Power technical outlook Shares of Adani Power are trading in downtrend as they are forming lower highs and lower lows. “Support is placed at ₹182–182.50, while resistance is at ₹198. Fresh buying is not recommended at current levels. A sustained move above ₹198 could indicate improving price structure,” explained Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Adani Power stock closed 3.41% lower at ₹187.05 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹3,60,720.21 crore on Wednesday.

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results expectations After profit more than doubled in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, Adani Energy Solutions may post another quarter with steady profit, however rising costs could pressure margins, noted Prathamesh Kadival.

Adani Energy Solutions technical outlook AESL is also showing signs of weakness as it trades below its short-term moving averages.

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“Resistance is placed at ₹1,386, while support lies at ₹1,242. A break below support could lead to further downside, while a sustained move above resistance may signal improving strength. Fresh buying is not recommended until momentum and price structure improve,” added Virat Jagad. Its share price closed 2.94% lower at ₹1326 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Adani Total Gas Q2 results expectations Among the three companies, Adani Total Gas faced the toughest setup, since high gas costs cut Q1FY27 profit by 14% to ₹142 crore. Its performance will depend on CNG/PNG volumes and gas costs.

Adani Total Gas share price technical outlook The stock is showcasing bearish trend with price action forming lower highs and lower lows.

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“Immediate support is placed at ₹545–546, while resistance lies at ₹582. Fresh buying should be avoided at current levels until the stock shows signs of trend reversal. A decisive move above ₹582 may signal a recovery in price structure,” explained Virat Jagad. Adani Total Gas share price closed 2.45% lower at ₹559.20 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Which Adani Group stock is a better buy ahead of Q2 results? AESL looks better positioned to outperform expectations, given strong growth in transmission and smart-metering businesses, according to Ravi Singh.

“Among the three, Adani Energy Solutions looks better positioned to outperform expectations, given strong growth in its transmission and smart-metering businesses. For a pre-Q2 buy, it offers a growth-oriented option, while Adani Power suits investors seeking power-sector exposure. However, valuations and actual results remain key risks,” the expert added.

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