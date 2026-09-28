Adani Power vs Jaiprakash Power Ventures vs Tata Power: Which stock to buy amid soaring demand ahead of festival season?

Adani Power vs Jaiprakash Power Ventures vs Tata Power: Amid soaring demand for power during the festival season, power stocks in India are expected to showcase some upside movement. As the market tends to discount future events a little in advance, the chances of an uptrend in power stocks are expected ahead of the festival season.

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According to stock market experts, one should look at quality power stocks if one wants to add power shares to one's portfolio. For festival buyers, experts believe traditional quality power stocks are held by big business groups such as the Tata Group or the Adani Group. However, after Adani Group bought a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd through the NCLT-approved insolvency resolution plan, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd's share price is also attracting the bulls' attention.

Jaiprakash Power, Adani Power, Tata Power | What fundamentals hint? Highlighting the financial health of the three flagship power companies, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “As soaring power demand ahead of the festival season provides a major structural tailwind for the utility sector, prospective growth is heavily skewed toward assets that can maximise generation output. Adani Power leads this growth trajectory, scaling up its long-term capacity targets and aggressively capturing peak demand via high Plant Load Factors (PLFs).”

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The SMC Global Securities expert said that Tata Power is capitalising on the clean energy transition and robust distribution networks, while Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) is seeing a massive shift in sentiment driven by the Adani Group's acquisition of a strategic stake, which alleviates legacy stress and secures its operational roadmap.

Adani Power share | What financials suggest? Speaking on the financials of Adani Power shares, Seema said, “Adani Power posted a stellar 34% YoY revenue jump to ₹18,902 crore and a 42% surge in net profit to ₹4,806 crore, supported by high electricity sales.”

Tata Power share | What company's financials hint? Decoding the financial condition of the Tata Group company, Seema Srivastava said, “Tata Power delivered a stable performance with revenue up 8% YoY to ₹18,898 crore and net profit rising 11% to ₹1,401 crore, even while deploying a record quarterly capex of ₹5,375 crore for green transitions.”

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd share price outlook On the fundamental outlook of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd shares, Seema said, “JPVL posted a sharp operational turnaround with a 12.16% revenue increase to ₹1,775 crore and net profit skyrocketing by 68.57% to ₹468 crore due to strong operating leverage.”

Adani Power vs Jaiprakash Power Ventures vs Tata Power On which power stock is fundamentally strong, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, said, “Adani Power suits aggressive growth seekers wanting immediate exposure to festival demand surges, Tata Power offers stable compounding through green energy diversification, and JPVL presents a high-beta turnaround play fueled by institutional backing from its new promoter group.”

What technical chart suggests? Decoding the monthly technical chart of Adani Power, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Tata Power shares, Ganesh Dongre, Assistant Vice President — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, said, “Comparing the three power stocks, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd share price and Adani Power share price is looking on the sellers' side on monthly chart pattern, while Tata Power shares are hinting a trend reversal in ₹350 to ₹370 zone. ”

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Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that Adani Power shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹180, its previous breakout level.

The Anand Rathi expert said that Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd share price has a strong base at ₹13 to ₹14, its previous breakout level. He said that Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹14.

Tata Power share price target "Those who have a short-term view can buy Tata Power shares, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹350 for the targets of ₹400 and ₹420 apiece," said Dongre.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).