Adani Power, Zomato, Tata Power, IOC, IRCTC among top 20 largecap stocks bought & sold by mutual funds in August2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:04 PM IST
The Asset Management Companies (AMCs) bought 4.25 crore Interglobe Aviation shares worth ₹10,339 crore in August, followed by 82.46 crore Zomato shares for ₹8,048 crore, a report from ICICI Direct showed.
The Indian stock market indices are trading at record high levels with the benchmark Nifty scaling above 20,000-mark. The rally in domestic equity markets has been fuelled by a combination of strong domestic macroeconomic data and positive global cues.
