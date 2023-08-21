Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in J-K's Poonch, two terrorists killed2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Alert troops on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing two Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Army said
Alert troops on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing two Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Army said.
