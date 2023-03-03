Adani rises on GQG vote of confidence

On Adani Ports, ICRA noted, “the group’s strong financial flexibility and Adani Ports’ track record of refinancing a large part of its debt with borrowings (mostly from overseas debt capital markets) of longer tenures at lower interest rates were the key credit strengths, which have been adversely impacted. ICRA will be monitoring the group’s ability to raise funds from domestic/global market as equity/debt at competitive rates." The investment by GQG Partners, founded by Rajiv Jain, has been described as a “vote of confidence" for the embattled conglomerate by U.R. Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech. “The stake purchase raises the potential for investment by domestic institutions in the likes of ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports," Bhat said. “Jain is a very well-known name in the fund management business and would have conducted an abundant level of due diligence before putting money into the group as he is answerable to his clients with assets worth $92 billion."