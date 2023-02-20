Adani said to decide against bid for stake in power trader PTC

The move comes as Adani Power Ltd. called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India that could have been valued at 70.2 billion rupees ($848 million) in a deal. US short seller Hindenburg Research in late January accused the Adani Group of market manipulation and accounting fraud. While the conglomerate denied all the allegations, the slump in 10 Adani companies that has now wiped more than $130 billion from their combined market value.