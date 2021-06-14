OPEN APP
BENGALURU : Shares of Adani group companies fell between 5% and 18% on Monday, after the Economic Times reported the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, which have a total investment of 435 billion rupees in Adani group companies.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, falling over 15% each.

The report said, citing an official, that the NSDL's move could be because of inadequate beneficial ownership documentation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

