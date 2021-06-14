Adani shares fall on report NSDL froze foreign funds' accounts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : Shares of Adani group companies fell between 5% and 18% on Monday, after the Economic Times reported the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, which have a total investment of 435 billion rupees in Adani group companies.

The report said, citing an official, that the NSDL's move could be because of inadequate beneficial ownership documentation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

