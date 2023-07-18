Mumbai: Shares of Adani Group companies have seen a significant recovery after slipping earlier this year on Hindenburg’s report. For instance, the stock of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) gained 0.33% on Tuesday. The stock had plunged to lows of ₹1,017 at the start of February and has recovered to ₹2,416 now. However, it is still far from the peak of ₹4,189.55 seen last December.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday highlighted the group's strong financial position to shareholders at its annual general meeting. “Our balance sheet, our assets, and our operating cash flows continue to get stronger and are now healthier than ever before," said Adani.

While AEL has seen recovery of 138% from lows, Adani Green has seen its stock price gain 119% to ₹974.35 but is still trading below the ₹2,167 levels seen in January prior to Hindenburg report.

Other prominent gainers include Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) and Adani Power, which have rebounded almost 85% from their respective lows. Others such as ACC, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Adani transmission, NDTV and Adani Total Gas are also up 4-35% from their lows.

Among factors that gave confidence to investors were the company’s efforts to reduce debt, a major equity infusion by GQG partners, and the reported March quarter and FY23 performance.

Adani Enterprises reported a 137% growth in its net profit to ₹722 crore in Q4, while Adani Green Ltd saw profit increase by 72% y-o-y to ₹3,192 crore. The companies are reducing debt and Adani Enterprises has seen a reduction in the external debt to equity ratio from 1.06 in FY22 to 0.73 in FY23, as per the company’s presentation.

Adani Green has recently announced that its operational capacity rose 49% y-o-y to 8,086 MW, the largest operational renewable portfolio in India, and has maintained an Ebitda margin of 91.6%. The company’s net debt to Ebitda stood at 5.4x as of March 2023, compared to 6.5x in FY22. However, analysts feel it still needs to come down more, although the company says that its net debt-to-Ebitda is well within the stipulated covenant of 7.5x for holdco bonds. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.

The cement business, represented by ACC and Ambuja Cements, also saw a significant recovery in profitability during Q4. Ambuja Cements reported (Ebitda) of ₹962 crore that rebounded 34.5% sequentially from ₹715 crore in Q3 and was up 16% % year-on-year from ₹825 crore in the same period last year. This meant its operating Ebitda per tonne on a sequential basis jumped to ₹1,192 from Rs. 927 in the previous quarter. Even ACC saw improvement in Q4 and its reported Ebitda at ₹588 crore grew more than 40%, though it was still down 15.5% on a year-on-year basis.

However, its cost curve remains higher than peers, highlighted analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities. Also, the Ametha greenfield expansion has been delayed by six to nine months and is now likely to be commissioned in Q2 FY24.

APSEZ sees its growth outlook being driven by capacity expansions. The company’s reported profits in Q4 were up 13% y-o-y. Analysts at PhillipCapital Institutional Equity Research said that the company now has a virtual monopoly in the ports sector (about 24% market share) and is expanding the same to logistics. Volumes, however, may be impacted in the short term due to global geo-political developments and economic slowdown along with margin pressure due to increased mix from international operations, analysts said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author