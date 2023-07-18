Adani shares rebound up to 138% from lows amid improved investor confidence2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday highlighted the group's strong financial position to shareholders at its annual general meeting
Mumbai: Shares of Adani Group companies have seen a significant recovery after slipping earlier this year on Hindenburg’s report. For instance, the stock of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) gained 0.33% on Tuesday. The stock had plunged to lows of ₹1,017 at the start of February and has recovered to ₹2,416 now. However, it is still far from the peak of ₹4,189.55 seen last December.
