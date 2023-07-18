Adani shares rebound up to 138% from lows amid improved investor confidence

The cement business, represented by ACC and Ambuja Cements, also saw a significant recovery in profitability during Q4. Ambuja Cements reported (Ebitda) of ₹962 crore that rebounded 34.5% sequentially from ₹715 crore in Q3 and was up 16% % year-on-year from ₹825 crore in the same period last year. This meant its operating Ebitda per tonne on a sequential basis jumped to ₹1,192 from Rs. 927 in the previous quarter. Even ACC saw improvement in Q4 and its reported Ebitda at ₹588 crore grew more than 40%, though it was still down 15.5% on a year-on-year basis.