Adani stock rout costs India spot in world’s top five markets1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:27 PM IST
India’s slide to the sixth puts the gap with the UK, at seventh, at a little over $100 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
A rout in shares of Adani conglomerate has cost India its spot among the world’s five biggest equity markets, as the south Asian country’s market capitalization dropped below France’s on Monday to $3.2 trillion.
