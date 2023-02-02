Adani stock rout tops $111 bn in six sessions

This is the second day in a row that the Adani Enterprises stock has shed more than 26%, prompting the exchange to increase the trading margin to 40% or one-and-a-half times the existing margins on the stock under the so-called additional surveillance measure (ASM) short-term framework stage 1. Adani Ports and Ambuja Cement have also been put under the same framework by NSE. On the other hand, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have been put under the same framework by BSE. The Adani Power stock has seen its margin hiked to 100%.