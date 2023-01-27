Adani stocks extend fall as Hindenburg stands by ‘manipulation’ claim

PSU banks do have material exposure (30% of group debt) but this debt has not increased in the past three years. “Most of the incremental funding to the group for new businesses and acquisitions has come via overseas sources. To conclude, the ballpark exposure of private banks is 0.3% of FY24 loans and 1.5% of FY24 networth. For PSU banks, the exposure is 0.7% of FY24 loans and 6% of FY24 networth," it added.