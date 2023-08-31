Adani stocks fall up to 4%; m-cap of all 10 stocks drops over ₹35,000 crore in a day2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Adani Group shares fall after fresh allegations by OCCRP, dragging market capitalization down by ₹35,000 crore.
Adani Group shares suffered significant losses on Thursday amid fresh allegations labelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which dragged the overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the group's all 10 stocks lower by over ₹35,000 crore in a day.
