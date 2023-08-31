comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Adani stocks fall up to 4%; m-cap of all 10 stocks drops over 35,000 crore in a day
Back

Adani stocks fall up to 4%; m-cap of all 10 stocks drops over ₹35,000 crore in a day

 2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint

Adani Group shares fall after fresh allegations by OCCRP, dragging market capitalization down by ₹35,000 crore.

The latest report by OCCRP against Adani Group has alleged Gautam Adani's family investing millions of dollars in its own companies via opaque Mauritius funds. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
The latest report by OCCRP against Adani Group has alleged Gautam Adani's family investing millions of dollars in its own companies via opaque Mauritius funds. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Adani Group shares suffered significant losses on Thursday amid fresh allegations labelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which dragged the overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the group's all 10 stocks lower by over 35,000 crore in a day.

Data show that the overall mcap of all 10 stocks in the previous session was about 10.84 lakh crore in the previous session which dropped to nearly 10.49 lakh crore today, eroding about 35,000 crore in a single session.

Barring the shares of ACC (up 0.47 per cent) all stocks of the group ended in the red, falling up to 4 per cent. Shared of Adani Green fell 4.39 per cent, followed by those of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises (down 3.77 per cent). Shares of Ambuja Cements (down 3.53 per cent), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.52 per cent) and Adani Ports (down 3.37) ended over 3 per cent lower each.

The latest report by OCCRP against Adani Group has alleged Gautam Adani's family investing millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque" Mauritius funds. The report mentioned two company associates, Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, and alleged they invested heavily in Adani Group company shares since 2013.

The fresh set of allegations has been rejected by the Adani Group. The conglomerate has called the new claims a mere ‘rehash of allegations made by Hindenburg’ in January this year.

The group also called the report another “concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report."

Read more: All you need to know about OCCRP, the entity behind report claiming Adani associates of trading public shares

In January, Hindenburg Research published a report on the Adani Group accusing it of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt that sent the Group stocks to crash.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has completed its probe into Adani Group companies. As Mint reported earlier, the market regulator told the Supreme Court that the investigation spurred by the explosive Hindenburg report had been concluded and action has been recommended in some cases for passing orders.

While the SEBI filing did not outline its findings, the regulatory body said it would “take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations".

Read more: Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI submits report, tells SC it has completed probe; check details

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App