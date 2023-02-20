Adani stocks: Group's market value now even lesser than top 3 biggies RIL, TCS, and HDFC Bank
- Adani Group's stocks together hold a market valuation of ₹8,27,303.99 crore as of February 20, which is far lower than the market cap of Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC Bank.
Adani Group stocks witnessed a mixed sentiment on Monday. After US-based short seller Hindenburg's report which led to mega crashes in Adani stocks, the group is now battling court hearings and regulatory scrutiny. Also, indexes rejigs have kept the listed securities of Adani in focus. Another key factor that is keenly watched would be Adani's call on debt repayment. But amidst all of this, the listed Adani stocks market cap is now even lesser than the top three biggies of India in terms of valuation.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×