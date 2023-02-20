Adani Group stocks witnessed a mixed sentiment on Monday. After US-based short seller Hindenburg's report which led to mega crashes in Adani stocks, the group is now battling court hearings and regulatory scrutiny. Also, indexes rejigs have kept the listed securities of Adani in focus. Another key factor that is keenly watched would be Adani's call on debt repayment. But amidst all of this, the listed Adani stocks market cap is now even lesser than the top three biggies of India in terms of valuation.

