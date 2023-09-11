Adani stocks jump up to 9%; m-cap of all 10 stocks rises over ₹47,000 crore in a day1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Adani Group shares surge on increased stake in listed companies, boosting market capitalisation by over ₹47,000 crore in a day.
Adani Group shares clocked healthy gains on Monday on fresh buying in them after the group promoter firm increased its stake in two of the group’s listed companies which rose the overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of all 10 stocks of the group by over ₹47,000 crore in a single day.
