Adani stocks open mixed as group issues response to Hindenburg claim2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:07 AM IST
- The stock rebound, especially of Adani Enterprises, will be keenly tracked as it will determine the fate of the ₹20000 crore FPO, which struggles to gain momentum
Mumbai: Shares of Adani group companies opened mixed on the bourses early Monday after the group’s late-night response to US research company Hindenburg on its 88 queries
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×