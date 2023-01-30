Adani stocks open mixed as group issues response to Hindenburg claim

The stock rebound, especially of Adani Enterprises, will be keenly tracked as it will determine the fate of the ₹20000 crore FPO, which struggles to gain momentum amid a plunge in group company stocks that erased ₹4.4 trillion of investor wealth over two days. The FPO received bids for only 470,000 shares, or just 1% of the shares on offer, on Friday, the first day of the three-day share sale.

