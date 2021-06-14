MUMBAI: Indian stock markets were under pressure on Monday, weighed down a fall in shares of Adani Group companies, with investors awaiting key macroeconomics data due later today.

At 10.45am, the benchmark Sensex was down 0.5% at 52,234.23, while the Nifty was at 15,712.00, down 87.35 points.

Shares of Adani group stocks slumped following an Economic Times report that said the National Securities Depository Ltd has frozen accounts of three foreign funds that have a total investment of Rs43,500 crore in group companies.

Adani Enterprises cracked 25%, Adani Ports fell 17%, Adani Total Gas was down 5%, Adani Green Energy 5%, Adani Power 5%, Adani Transmission 5%.

"The news on the Covid front is very good with fresh cases dropping steadily. Progressive unlocking will pave the way for recovery in growth & earnings. Investors should be selective and cautious in investment preferring high-quality stocks to small caps," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The government will issue Consumer Price Index-based inflation data and Wholesale Price Index inflation print, later today. A Reuters poll of 40 economists estimated that retail inflation rose to 5.30% in May from a year ago, after dipping to a three-month low of 4.29% in April.

"The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward. As states ease restrictions gradually in Jun’21, we expect the demand environment to get better which can have a positive impact on the markets", said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Analysts say there will be a noticeable buzz in the primary market this week as four IPOs--Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar, Dodla Dairy, and Krishna Institute of Medical Science--are lined up.

