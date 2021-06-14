Shares of Adani group stocks slumped following an Economic Times report that said the National Securities Depository Ltd has frozen accounts of three foreign funds that have a total investment of Rs43,500 crore in group companies.
Adani Enterprises cracked 25%, Adani Ports fell 17%, Adani Total Gas was down 5%, Adani Green Energy 5%, Adani Power 5%, Adani Transmission 5%.
"The news on the Covid front is very good with fresh cases dropping steadily. Progressive unlocking will pave the way for recovery in growth & earnings. Investors should be selective and cautious in investment preferring high-quality stocks to small caps," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The government will issue Consumer Price Index-based inflation data and Wholesale Price Index inflation print, later today. A Reuters poll of 40 economists estimated that retail inflation rose to 5.30% in May from a year ago, after dipping to a three-month low of 4.29% in April.
"The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward. As states ease restrictions gradually in Jun’21, we expect the demand environment to get better which can have a positive impact on the markets", said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Analysts say there will be a noticeable buzz in the primary market this week as four IPOs--Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar, Dodla Dairy, and Krishna Institute of Medical Science--are lined up.