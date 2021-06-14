Adani stocks pull down Indian stock markets, investors eye inflation data

"The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward. As states ease restrictions gradually in Jun’21, we expect the demand environment to get better which can have a positive impact on the markets", said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}