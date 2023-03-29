Adani stocks rebound as group rebuts debt repayment reports; all 10 counters in green2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM IST
The Adani Group has refuted a report about its ability to repay debt, easing renewed concerns about a crisis of confidence
Adani Group stocks rebounded in Wednesday's trade after the ports-to-power conglomerate rebutted reports that it has not completed repayment of loans backed by shares worth $2.15 billion.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×