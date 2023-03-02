Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani stocks: US-based GQG Partners buys stake worth 15,446 cr in mega block deals
Adani stocks: US-based GQG Partners buys stake worth 15,446 cr in mega block deals

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint
GQG Partners had investments in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited.
GQG Partners had investments in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited. (Reuters)

  • SB Adani Family Trust, which is part of the promoter group, has cumulatively sold 17.2 crore shares in three of the Adani group firms – Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission – through the open market

US-based global equity investment boutique, GQG Partners has bought stake worth 15,446 crore in three Adani Group Companies through block deals. GQG Partners had investments in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited.

"We are delighted to complete this landmark transaction with GQG. We value GQG’s role as a strategic investor in our infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics and Energy Transition. This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth of Adani Portfolio of companies," Adani Group's finance chief Jugeshinder Singh said.

SB Adani Family Trust, which is part of the promoter group, has cumulatively sold 17.2 crore shares in three of the Adani group firms – Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission – through the open market.

Adani shares

Adani Group firms maintained their winning run today, with all the ten listed entities ending in the positive territory.

Shares of Adani Transmission rallied 5 per cent, Adani Green Energy advanced 4.99 per cent, Adani Wilmar rose 4.99 per cent and Adani Power jumped 4.98 per cent.

Besides, shares of NDTV gained 4.96 per cent, Ambuja Cements (4.94 per cent) and Adani Total Gas (4.41 per cent) on the BSE.

Scrips of Adani Ports climbed 3.50 per cent, Adani Enterprises (2.69 per cent) and ACC (1.50 per cent).

The cumulative market valuation of the ten companies stood at 7.86 lakh crore at the end of trade on Thursday.

In two trading sessions, the combined market valuation of the ten listed firms have climbed 74,302.47 crore.

"Adani group stocks ended in the positive after a series of bulk deals in some of them and order from Supreme court directing the SEBI to investigate allegations raised in PILs in the Adani group matterand also appointed a six-member panel for assessing if there has been regulatory failure in this situation," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

