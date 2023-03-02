Adani stocks: US-based GQG Partners buys stake worth ₹15,446 cr in mega block deals
- SB Adani Family Trust, which is part of the promoter group, has cumulatively sold 17.2 crore shares in three of the Adani group firms – Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission – through the open market
US-based global equity investment boutique, GQG Partners has bought stake worth ₹15,446 crore in three Adani Group Companies through block deals. GQG Partners had investments in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited.
