Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission to be put under second stage of ASM framework2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:30 PM IST
- The move, which will come into effect from Monday, also comes close on the heels of the NSE putting Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar under the short-term ASM framework Stage - I from 9 March
Two more Adani Group entities – Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas – will be put under the second stage of the long term additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework, leading bourses National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has said.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×