Adani Total Gas, Aditya Birla Fashion to SJVN — These 8 stocks to exit F&O segment from Friday, August 29

F&O Changes: With the September futures and options (F&O) series set to kick off on Friday, August 29, eight stocks, including Adani Total Gas, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and SJVN, among others, will cease to be part of the F&O segment and will only be available to trade in the cash market.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had made this announcement on June 23, with the changes set to take effect tomorrow.

Also Read | Mark Mobius sees opportunities in India amid tariff noise, says avoid index

Stocks to Be Excluded from F&O Segment NSE in a circular said that the contracts for new expiry months in eight securities will not be issued on the expiry of existing contract months. These include:

Sr. No Symbol Security Name 1 ABFRL Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited 2 ATGL Adani Total Gas Limited 3 CESC CESC Limited 4 GRANULES Granules India Limited 5 IRB IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited 6 JSL Jindal Stainless Limited 7 POONAWALLA Poonawalla Fincorp Limited 8 SJVN SJVN Limited

However, despite their exclusion from the F&O segment, investors can still trade shares of these companies in the cash market.

Reasons For Stock Exclusion From F&O A stock may be excluded from the F&O segment if it fails to meet the eligibility criteria set by exchanges. These conditions that may not be met include:

⦁ Not being part of the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and the average daily traded value in the past six months on a rolling basis

⦁ Having a median quarter-sigma value over the past six months of less than ₹75 lakh

⦁ Market-wide position limit (MWPL) is than ₹1500 crore

⦁ The average daily value in the cash market is below ₹35 lakh

Once a stock is excluded from the F&O segment, it is not eligible for re-entry for one year. For consideration, it must consistently meet all eligibility criteria for six consecutive months.

The Indian stock market traded on a weak footing in Thursday's trading session as the 50% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on exports from India turned into a reality on Wednesday morning. Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines as they assessed the impact of these tariffs and their possible action by Indian officials.