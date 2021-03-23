Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Ltd became the fourth Adani group company to enter the elite club of ₹1 trillion market capitalisation with its shares hitting an all-time high on Tuesday and soaring over 900% in the last one year.

The stock hit an all-time high of ₹915 a share and rose as much as 11.41% today. At 12.06pm, the scrip was at ₹894.15 on the BSE, up 9% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained 138%.

Earlier today, Adani Green Energy hit ₹2 trillion in market capitalisation, after its shares touched a record high.

For the December quarter, the company reported a net sales of ₹496.11 crore, up 1.42% from the same quarter last year. Net profit was at Rs. 145.13 crore, up 26.78% from ₹114.47 crore a year ago.

