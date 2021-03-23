Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Adani Total Gas hits 1 trln in market cap

Adani Total Gas hits 1 trln in market cap

Investors are piling into FAANG shorts as US stocks continue to breach new records, with the Nasdaq Composite Index surging above 8,000 for the first time Tuesday.
1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Earlier today, Adani Green Energy hit 2 trillion in market capitalisation, after its shares touched a record high

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Ltd became the fourth Adani group company to enter the elite club of 1 trillion market capitalisation with its shares hitting an all-time high on Tuesday and soaring over 900% in the last one year.

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Ltd became the fourth Adani group company to enter the elite club of 1 trillion market capitalisation with its shares hitting an all-time high on Tuesday and soaring over 900% in the last one year.

The stock hit an all-time high of 915 a share and rose as much as 11.41% today. At 12.06pm, the scrip was at 894.15 on the BSE, up 9% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained 138%.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The stock hit an all-time high of 915 a share and rose as much as 11.41% today. At 12.06pm, the scrip was at 894.15 on the BSE, up 9% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained 138%.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

Earlier today, Adani Green Energy hit 2 trillion in market capitalisation, after its shares touched a record high.

For the December quarter, the company reported a net sales of 496.11 crore, up 1.42% from the same quarter last year. Net profit was at Rs. 145.13 crore, up 26.78% from 114.47 crore a year ago.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.