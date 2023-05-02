Adani Total Gas net jumps 21% in Q42 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Adani Total Gas has recommended a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share for the quarter
MUMBAI : Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), the joint venture between Adani Group and French energy giant Total S.A., has recorded a 21% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹97.91 crore for the quarter ended March against ₹81.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2022.
