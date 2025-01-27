Q3 results: Adani Total Gas reported net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 at the consolidated level, declined 19.4% year on year to ₹142.38 crore compared to ₹176.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Adani Total Gas revenues from operations on the other hand at ₹1400.88 crore during the October- December 2024 quarter grew 12.5% compared to ₹1244 crore during the October to December 2023 quarter

Adani Total Gas share price that had opened at ₹640 levels on the BSE on Monday, slightly lower than the previous close of ₹641.80. Adani Total Gas share price however dipped lower to intraday lows of ₹612.85 marking losses of 4% on a day when the stock market crashed.

Notably the benchmark indices as S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty-50 shed more than 1% each. The net profit decline further failed to lift investor sentiments on Adani Total Gas share price as the reported net profit decline.

Adani Total Gas share price has seen sharp correction of more than 40% in last one year.

Adani Total Gas net profit on the sequential basis also declined 23% to ₹142 .38 Crore compared to ₹185.60 crore in the July-September 2025 quarter.

Adani Total Gas business highlights for the nine months ending December 2024 during the financial year Adani Total gas and for Q3FY25 Volume up 15% YoY

Compressed Natural Gas network increases to 605 stations

Piped natural gas household supplies increased to 9.22 lakh homes

Adani Total Gas Increased Industrial & Commercial connections to 8,913 with 167 new consumers added

It said that it Completed cumulative ~ 13,082 Inch Km of Steel Pipeline network

Combined CNG and PNG sales volume of 257 MMSCM (million standard cubic meters) for Adani Total Gas also translated in a 15% increase Y-o-Y