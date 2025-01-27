Mint Market

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Net profit declines 19% year on year to ₹142.38 crore: share price down 4%

  • Q3 results: Adani Total Gas reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 declined 19.4% year on year to 142.38 crore compared to 176.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Jan 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Q3 results: Adani Total Gas Q3 ne profit declines 19% (REUTERS)

Q3 results: Adani Total Gas reported net profit for the quarter ending December 2024 at the consolidated level, declined 19.4% year on year to 142.38 crore compared to 176.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Adani Total Gas revenues from operations on the other hand at 1400.88 crore during the October- December 2024 quarter grew 12.5% compared to 1244 crore during the October to December 2023 quarter

Adani Total Gas share price that had opened at 640 levels on the BSE on Monday, slightly lower than the previous close of 641.80. Adani Total Gas share price however dipped lower to intraday lows of 612.85 marking losses of 4% on a day when the stock market crashed.

Notably the benchmark indices as S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty-50 shed more than 1% each. The net profit decline further failed to lift investor sentiments on Adani Total Gas share price as the reported net profit decline.

Adani Total Gas share price has seen sharp correction of more than 40% in last one year.

Adani Total Gas net profit on the sequential basis also declined 23% to 142 .38 Crore compared to 185.60 crore in the July-September 2025 quarter.

Adani Total Gas revenues from operations on the other hand at 1400.88 crore during the October- December 2024 quarter had grew 6.22% compared to 1244 crore during the October to December 2023 quarter.

Adani Total Gas business highlights

for the nine months ending December 2024 during the financial year Adani Total gas and for Q3FY25 Volume up 15% YoY

Compressed Natural Gas network increases to 605 stations

Piped natural gas household supplies increased to 9.22 lakh homes

Adani Total Gas Increased Industrial & Commercial connections to 8,913 with 167 new consumers added

It said that it Completed cumulative ~ 13,082 Inch Km of Steel Pipeline network

Combined CNG and PNG sales volume of 257 MMSCM (million standard cubic meters) for Adani Total Gas also translated in a 15% increase Y-o-Y

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 02:42 PM IST
