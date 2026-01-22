Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit jumps 11% YoY to ₹159 crore, revenue rises 17%

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Adani Total Gas reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated net profit to 158.65 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

Saloni Goel
Updated22 Jan 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: The profit figure stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>158.65 crore during the quarter under review as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>142.38 crore in the same period a year ago.
Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: The profit figure stood at ₹158.65 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹142.38 crore in the same period a year ago.(Bloomberg)

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Adani Total Gas reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2025, post market-trading hours on Thursday, January 22.

The profit figure stood at 158.65 crore during the quarter under review as against 142.38 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit declined from 163.49 crore at the end of the September quarter.

Its revenue from operations stood at 1,639.22 crore in Q3 of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) — recording a growth of 17% YoY over 1,400.88 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) over 1576.38 crore in Q2 FY26.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

Adani Total GasQ3 ResultsIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit jumps 11% YoY to ₹159 crore, revenue rises 17%
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.