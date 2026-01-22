Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit jumps 11% YoY to ₹159 crore, revenue rises 17%

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Adani Total Gas reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2025, post market-trading hours on Thursday, January 22.

The profit figure stood at ₹158.65 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹142.38 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit declined from ₹163.49 crore at the end of the September quarter.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,639.22 crore in Q3 of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) — recording a growth of 17% YoY over ₹1,400.88 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) over ₹1576.38 crore in Q2 FY26.