Adani Total Gas Q4 Result: PAT up 21% to ₹98 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 12 per cent to ₹1,114.8 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹1,012 crore a year ago.
Adani Total Gas on Tuesday reported 21 per cent rise in net profit (attributable to owners) at ₹97.91 crore for the quarter that ended March 2023. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹81.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
