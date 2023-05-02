Adani Total Gas Q4 Result: PAT up 21% to 98 cr, dividend declared

“The fast-track development of steel pipeline and CNG stations has helped in creating natural gas ecosystem in geographical areas where we are present and will now help in connecting PNG consumers going forward. ATGL appreciates the Government of India’s decision on approving the ceiling and floor price on domestic gas, which will ensure stability in domestic gas price. Further, ATGL has passed on the benefit to the end consumers. We are confident that this, coupled with the softening of R-LNG prices, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments and ATGL will play pivotal role in achieving government vision in moving towards gas-based economy, " said Mr. Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas.