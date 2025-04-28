Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit drops 8% YoY to ₹155 crore, even as revenue jumps 15.5%; firm declares dividend

Adani Total Gas reported a 7.9% decline in Q4 net profit to 154.59 crore, down from 167.96 crore a year earlier. However, consolidated revenue rose 15.5% to 1453.37 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to 1,258.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

Saloni Goel
Updated28 Apr 2025, 05:27 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit drops 8% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155 crore even as revenue jumps 15.5%
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit drops 8% YoY to ₹155 crore even as revenue jumps 15.5%(REUTERS)

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Adani Total Gas witnessed a 7.9% decline in its consolidated net profit during the March 2025 quarter to 154.59 crore, the company said on Monday, April 28. The figure stood at 167.96 crore in the same period last year.

The fall in profit came even as the consolidated revenue from operations climbed 15.5% to 1453.37 crore in Q4 FY25 from 1,258.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

Adani Total Gas Dividend

The Board of Directors also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of the face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Adani group company has not yet announced the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said payout.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit drops 8% YoY to ₹155 crore, even as revenue jumps 15.5%; firm declares dividend
MoreLess
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.