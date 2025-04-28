Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit drops 8% YoY to ₹155 crore, even as revenue jumps 15.5%; firm declares dividend

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Adani Total Gas witnessed a 7.9% decline in its consolidated net profit during the March 2025 quarter to ₹154.59 crore, the company said on Monday, April 28. The figure stood at ₹167.96 crore in the same period last year.

The fall in profit came even as the consolidated revenue from operations climbed 15.5% to ₹1453.37 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹1,258.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

Adani Total Gas Dividend The Board of Directors also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of the face value of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Adani group company has not yet announced the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said payout.