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Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit grows 9% YoY to ₹168 crore, revenue up 16.6%; margins contract

Adani Total Gas reported a Q4 net profit of 168.34 crore, up 9% year-on-year. Revenue rose 16.62% to 1,694.61 crore, while EBITDA increased to 300.32 crore. The EBITDA margin decreased to 17.72% from 18.30% last year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Apr 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit grows 9% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>168 crore, revenue up 16.6%; margins contract
Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit grows 9% YoY to ₹168 crore, revenue up 16.6%; margins contract(Reuters / Amit Dave)
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Adani Total Gas, the city gas joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and financial year ended March 31 after-market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of 168.34 crore in Q4.

In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of 154.59 crore, indicating a marginal year-on-year improvement of 9%. Sequentially, net profit rose 8% from 157.22 crore reported in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at 1,694.61 crore, marking a 16.62% jump from 1,453.37 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company's earnings filing.

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On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of 300.32 crore in Q4 as against 266 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin slipped to 17.72% from 18.30% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The joint venture between India’s Adani Group and France’s TotalEnergies is a key supplier of natural gas to industries, households and vehicles in the country.

For FY26, the company’s revenue stood at 6,408.53 crore, compared with 5,411.68 crore in FY25, while net profit remained largely unchanged at 655.72 crore. In FY25, the company had reported a net profit of 654.41 crore, its earnings filing showed.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a final dividend of 0.25 per share for FY26.

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“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 0.25 (25%) per equity share of the face value of 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. This proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting,” the company said in its filing.

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Adani Total Gas share price history

The company’s shares have recovered sharply in April, surging 25% after closing each of the previous five months in the red. The last time the stock recorded a double-digit monthly gain was in November 2024, when it climbed 13%.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock has delivered negative returns over the last three years, with 2023 marking the worst period as it lost 73.25% of its value. In the following two years, it declined another 23% and 25.54%, respectively, taking the three-year cumulative drop to 84%.

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So far in the current year, however, the stock is up 12%, thanks to the strong recovery seen this month.

Also Read | NBFC stock jumps 17% after the announcement of Q4 results 2026
Also Read | UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹3,011 crore

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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