Adani Total Gas share price jumps 8% as Barsana Biogas Plant begins production
Adani Total Gas share price surged 8 per cent on BSE after starting production at Barsana Biogas Project. The project aims to be India's largest bio-CNG plant, aligning with the sustainability goals of Adani Group and TotalEnergies.
Adani Total Gas share price jumped as much as 8 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, April 1, after the company announced it started production at Barsana Biogas Project. Adani Total Gas share price opened at ₹947 against its previous close of ₹925.45 and jumped 8 per cent to hit its intraday high level of ₹1000 in trade so far. Around 12:45 pm, the stock traded 4.58 per cent higher at ₹967.80.
