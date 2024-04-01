Adani Total Gas share price jumps 8% as Barsana Biogas Plant begins production

Adani Total Gas share price surged 8 per cent on BSE after starting production at Barsana Biogas Project. The project aims to be India's largest bio-CNG plant, aligning with the sustainability goals of Adani Group and TotalEnergies.

Adani Total Gas share price jumped as much as 8 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, April 1, after the company announced it started production at Barsana Biogas Project. Adani Total Gas share price opened at ₹947 against its previous close of ₹925.45 and jumped 8 per cent to hit its intraday high level of ₹1000 in trade so far. Around 12:45 pm, the stock traded 4.58 per cent higher at ₹967.80.

In a BSE filing on March 31, Adani Total Gas said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Limited (ATBL) commissioned operations at phase 1 of its Barsana Biogas Plant, located in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company's statement, the Barsana Biogas Project has three project phases and would attain an overall capacity of 600 tons per day (TPD) of feedstock, generating over 42 TPD of compressed biogas (CBG) and 217 TPD of organic fertiliser upon full commissioning.

This plant will be India's largest agri waste-based bio-CNG plant upon reaching full design capacity at phase 3. Project cost for all three project phases for the Barsana Biogas plant would be in excess of ₹200 crore, said the company.

"In addition to producing compressed biogas, the plant yields high-quality organic fertiliser, contributing to circular economy principles and agricultural sustainability. The setting up and initiation of compressed biogas production fully aligns with our promoters' - Adani Group and TotalEnergies - broader sustainability goals and by investing in renewable energy like compressed biogas. Adani Group and TotalEnergies aim to play a pivotal role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy," said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO of Adani Total Gas.

Adani Total Gas share price fell almost 10 per cent last month, snapping its winning streak of the last four months.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹1,259.90 on December 8, 2023, and its 52-week low of ₹521.95 on October 26, 2023. At the current market price of ₹1,000, the stock is 21 per cent down from its 52-week high and about 92 per cent up from its 52-week low level.

