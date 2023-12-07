Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas other group stocks gain up to 10% in the morning trades.
Stock Market Today-Adani Total Gas Ltd with gains of almost 10% was largest gainer among the ten Adani group company stocks. Adani Green Adani Energy Solutions were other prominent gainers as stocks Adani Enterprises, Adani ports and others also saw intraday gains of more than 2%.
