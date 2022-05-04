Adani Wilmar dislodges HUL from the position of India's largest FMCG company

After announcement of Q4 results on Monday, Adani Wilmar CEO and MD Angshu Mallick said, “We have delivered a steady growth in spite of the challenging macro environment. The food & FMCG segment registering double digit growth. We have continued to improve our market share across edible oil & food categories. We are also on track to implement our go-to-market strategy focused to capture the rural growth story. We will continue to invest in our brand, distribution, sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Going forward, we will focus more on inorganic growth and strategic investments in the foods space."