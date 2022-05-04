Adani Wilmar dislodges HUL from the position of India's largest FMCG company

Adani Wilmar dislodges HUL from the position of India's largest FMCG company2 min read . 10:08 AM IST
- Adani Wilmar Limited has reported operational revenue of ₹ ₹54,214 crore in FY22 whereas HUL reported yearly revenue at ₹51,468 crore in FY2021-22
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) has trounced Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) from the position of largest FMCG company of India. This became public after the announcement of Q4FY22 results of Adani Wilmar on Monday. While sharing its Q4FY22 results, Adani Wilmar reported operational revenue of ₹54,214 crore in FY22 whereas HUL's yearly revenue stands at ₹51,468 crore in FY2021-22.
Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) has trounced Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) from the position of largest FMCG company of India. This became public after the announcement of Q4FY22 results of Adani Wilmar on Monday. While sharing its Q4FY22 results, Adani Wilmar reported operational revenue of ₹54,214 crore in FY22 whereas HUL's yearly revenue stands at ₹51,468 crore in FY2021-22.
After announcement of Q4 results on Monday, Adani Wilmar CEO and MD Angshu Mallick said, “We have delivered a steady growth in spite of the challenging macro environment. The food & FMCG segment registering double digit growth. We have continued to improve our market share across edible oil & food categories. We are also on track to implement our go-to-market strategy focused to capture the rural growth story. We will continue to invest in our brand, distribution, sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Going forward, we will focus more on inorganic growth and strategic investments in the foods space."
After announcement of Q4 results on Monday, Adani Wilmar CEO and MD Angshu Mallick said, “We have delivered a steady growth in spite of the challenging macro environment. The food & FMCG segment registering double digit growth. We have continued to improve our market share across edible oil & food categories. We are also on track to implement our go-to-market strategy focused to capture the rural growth story. We will continue to invest in our brand, distribution, sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Going forward, we will focus more on inorganic growth and strategic investments in the foods space."
Adani Wilmar's major chunk of revenue has come from the edible oil business. Edible oil business has contributed around 84 per cent towards this Adani group's top-line and continued to drive AWL's sales throughout FY22. In FY22, Adani Wilmar's revenue from edible oil stands at ₹45,401 crore, logging around 47 per cent YoY rise against ₹30,818 crore in FY21.
Adani Wilmar's industry essentials business that caters to beauty care and skin care items, has grown 42 per cent to ₹6,191.5 crore in FY2021-22. In FY21, Adani Wilmar's industry essentials business stood at ₹4,366 crore.
In Q4FY22, Adani Wilmar Limited reported 40 per cent jump in revenue from operations to ₹14,960 in January to March 2022. the FMCG major managed to report such rise in revenue from operations despite 26 per cent hit in net profit in this period.
Adani Wilmar share price has been falling since Monday. In last two trade sessions, Adani Wilmar shares have fallen from ₹783 per share levels to ₹724 apiece levels, logging around 8 per cent dip in this week. In fact, its market capitalization has also come below ₹1 lakh crore that it had achieved last week.