In September 2022 quarter, despite a challenging external environment, Adani Wilmar recorded strong volume growth in Q2FY23 riding on the back of growth in the food & FMCG segment and industry essentials. The total volumes of Adani Wilmar stood at 1.32 million metric tonnes rising by 9% from 1.21 MMT in Q2FY22. In segment-wise performance, Adani Wilmar registered a marginal decline in volumes of edible oils to 0.82 MMT versus 0.83 MMT in Q2FY22. However, the food & FMCG segment was the star performer with a growth of 41% in volumes to 0.22 MMT versus 0.16 MMT, also industry essentials posted 22% growth to 0.28 MMT against 0.23 MMT in Q2FY22.