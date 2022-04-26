Adani Wilmar hits 1 lakh crore market cap. What's driving this stock?

But some analysts are cautious due to the sharp rise in the stock price. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The Ukraine war has shot commodity prices higher worldwide, Ukraine being the largest exporter of oil seeds like sunflower, and soybean seeds have pushed the edible oil prices. The Indonesian palm oil export ban and Malaysian export tax will further squeeze the oil supply. This whole problem has skyrocketed edible oil prices in India, benefiting edible oil companies like Adani Wilmar. The company will have windfall gains via. unsold inventory revaluation. Further, this situation will improve the overall margins for the company. Due to these factors the company has finally crossed the Rs. 1 lakh market cap level. However, we advise investors to stay cautious as the stock has moved far ahead from its fundamentals."