“Adani Wilmar has strong brand recall, wide distribution, better financial track record and healthy ROE. Considering all the positive factors, we believe this valuation is at reasonable levels. Thus, we recommend a subscribe rating on the issue," said Angel One in a note. Though, volatility in raw material prices and increase in competition could impact the profitability of the company, the brokerage added.

