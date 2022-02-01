Adani Wilmar IPO: What GMP signals after closure of 3-day subscription

Market observers said that Adani Wilmar grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30, which is 12 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹18. They said that rise in Adani Wilmar IPO GMP today can be attributed to two major reasons — trend reversal ahead of the Union Budget 2022 and strong subscription status. They said that the secondary market sentiment had remained negative for near two weeks that led to slide in Adani Wilmar IPO GMP from ₹65 to near ₹18 in around one week. However, they said that shares of Adani Wilmar may regain its lost ground if the market manages to extend is rally post-budget presentation.

