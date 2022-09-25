A total of 20 securities are to be excluded from stock exchange NSE's Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework with effect from September 26, 2022. Adani Wilmar, Sadbhav Engineering, Dhampur Sugar Mills, and Siti Networks are among some of the stocks to exit the framework. ASM on securities with surveillance concerns is based on objective parameters like price, volume variation, volatility, etc.

