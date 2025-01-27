Mint Market

Adani Wilmar Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 105% YoY to ₹411 crore; revenue surges 31%

Adani Wilmar Q3 Results: The FMCG company announced a 104.5% increase in Q3FY25 consolidated net profit, reaching 411 crore, up from 201 crore last year. Revenue from operations rose 23.62% to 15,859 crore compared to 12,828 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jan 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Adani Wilmar Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 105% YoY to ₹411 crore; revenue surges 31% YoY. (REUTERS)

Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Adani Wilmar released its December quarter performance today, January 27, reporting a 105% jump in its consolidated net profit to 411 crore in Q3FY25, which is the highest-ever quarterly PAT for the company. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net profit of 201 crore, and in the preceding September quarter, the company reported a net profit of 311 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.

The company recorded revenue of 16,859 crore in Q3FY25, representing a growth of 31% YoY, with an underlying volume growth of 5% YoY. This is also the highest-ever quarterly revenue for the company.

On the operating front, the company posted its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of 792 crore, up by 57% YoY. Despite significant price-hikes driven by a surge in raw material costs, the company has managed to achieve a 5% YoY volume growth in the quarter.

In Q3, the revenue from its edible oil segment, which accounts for 80% of its revenues, grew by 38% YoY to 13,387 crore, with the segment recording a volume growth of 4% YoY. The Food & FMCG segment recorded revenue of 1,558 crore in Q3, up by 22% YoY. The segment continued to experience double-digit growth in both General Trade and E-commerce channels, the company said.

In the Industry Essentials segment, the company posted revenue of 1,915 crore, a 4% YoY surge, while segment volume declined by 3% YoY, which the company attributed to lower sales in castor meals and oil meals.

Commenting on the results, Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, "The company has been becoming stronger and more diversified. Most of our strategies have been yielding positive results. Our edible oils have gained market share in under-indexed markets and under-indexed categories like sunflower oil and mustard oil."

"In wheat flour, we outpaced industry growth during the year. Additionally, the company has significantly expanded its direct rural coverage, crossing 43,000 rural towns as of December ’24, up from 5,000 towns in March 2022, positioning us well for future growth. E-commerce revenue has grown by 41% YoY on a TTM basis. The company has made strong inroads in the South, with a 15% YoY volume growth in branded products during Q3," he added. 

Expansion Plans

The company said it has been expanding its distribution network to access more towns, reaching over 43,000 rural towns directly by the end of December 2024. This marks a notable growth from just over 5,000 towns in March 2022.

The company has set a target to reach over 50,000 rural towns by the end of this fiscal year and drive the penetration of outlets, as well as volume offtake, in these new outlets.

The company further stated that its integrated distribution model is enabling it to leverage the strength of its oil distribution network to boost the reach of its food products, particularly in urban markets. This has been accomplished through a range of initiatives, such as loyalty programs for retailers, bundling offers for both retailers and consumers, targeting high-potential outlets, and refining salesman incentives, it stated.

Following a robust Q3 performance, Adani Wilmar stock rebounded from day's low to trade at 257.65 on the BSE around 2.10 pm, up 2.30%.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 01:24 PM IST
