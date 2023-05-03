Adani Wilmar Q4 results: Profit falls to ₹94 crore, stock slips nearly 3%2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Adani Wilmar Q4 earnings: Consolidated revenue witnessed decline of 7% to INR 13,873 crores, due to fall in prices of edible oil.
Adani Wilmar reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹93.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The consolidated net profit slumped 60% year-on-year from ₹234.3 crore.
